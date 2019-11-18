U.S. Census brings bus to Pike Friday, Nov. 22

The U.S. Census is hiring around 120 enumerators in Pike County and only about a quarter of them have been hired so far. A mobile bus with computers will be at the Freshway parking lot Friday, Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon, giving local residents the opportunity to apply for the job on board.
“To me, the Census is as important as voting because of the federal monies that are involved plus the representation for the House of Representatives is based on the population numbers,” said Tyrone Smith.
To apply, you must be 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen, have a social security number, an email address and access to transportation.
“After the application process, it will take the regional census center 20 to 30 days to call applicants back and then they will set up a time to take fingerprints and arrange training,” said Smith.
The job will likely start at the beginning of 2020, after training is complete and jobs will last through September.
The full time/part time job pays $14.50 an hour, plus 58 cents per mile.
For more information, call Tyrone Smith at 678-206-9378. Apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.