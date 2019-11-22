Pike community Thanksgiving is Nov. 26

The Pike County Christian Ministerial Association recently announced the date for their annual Community Thanksgiving Celebration. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Zebulon United Methodist Church at 212 Griffin Street in Zebulon. Casual attire is fine.
“We invite you to join us as we all gather together as one to worship, fellowship and give thanks to the Lord, for the many blessings we enjoy,” said Ben Maxedon of the Pike County Christian Ministerial Association.
Zebulon United Methodist Church will host the service and will be leading the music. The message will be brought by Rev. Michael Powell.
“We hope to see you there,” said Maxedon.