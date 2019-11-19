Covered arena completed

Construction of the Pike County Agribusiness Authority’s covered arena at Chestnut Oak was recently completed and it will soon be open for use by local residents. The property on Highway 19 south is an ag-related 25-acre facility with hiking and horse trails, restrooms, parking and RV sites and is just south of Zebulon off Highway 19 on Sandefur Road. Former authority chairman Ken Gran was instrumental in getting the arena project underway and the structure was partially paid for with a $150,000 One Georgia Grant which was accepted by the board of commissioners and administered with the help of Ginny Blakeney, Pike’s economic development director.
Please login
or register
to read the rest of this story.