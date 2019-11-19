/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Pike stays in AAA; region gets tougher

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Tuesday, November 19. 2019
By Walter Geiger
news@pikecountygeorgia.com

Pending appeals this week, the Georgia High School Association has completed its reclassification and region realignment process and Pike County will remain in Class AAA for 2020-21 but will move from Region 3-AAA to Region 2-AAA, taking most of its current region opponents with it.

“Pike County High School will compete in Region 2-AAA. This is the same classification that Pike County High School has competed in for the past three years and for the 2019-2020 school year,” said athletic director James Stanford. “Pike County High School has eight ‘out of zone’ students. The total 2020-2022 reclassification count for Pike County High School is 1,068 students, establishing PCHS as an AAA school. Classification as AAA for 2020-2022 has schools with counts below 1000 and above 1,200, meaning the eight ‘out of zone’ students did not impact reclassification for Pike County High School.”

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter