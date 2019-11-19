By Walter Geiger
news@pikecountygeorgia.com
Pending appeals this week, the Georgia High School Association has completed its reclassification and region realignment process and Pike County will remain in Class AAA for 2020-21 but will move from Region 3-AAA to Region 2-AAA, taking most of its current region opponents with it.
“Pike County High School will compete in Region 2-AAA. This is the same classification that Pike County High School has competed in for the past three years and for the 2019-2020 school year,” said athletic director James Stanford. “Pike County High School has eight ‘out of zone’ students. The total 2020-2022 reclassification count for Pike County High School is 1,068 students, establishing PCHS as an AAA school. Classification as AAA for 2020-2022 has schools with counts below 1000 and above 1,200, meaning the eight ‘out of zone’ students did not impact reclassification for Pike County High School.”
Pike stays in AAA; region gets tougher
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks