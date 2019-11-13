/Unitedbank
David Mitchell Bonilla

Rachel McDaniel
Death Notices
Wednesday, November 13. 2019
In Memorial - Best Beloved, David Mitchell Bonilla of Williamson passed away November 10, 2019. David was born April 6, 1953. He served in the U.S. Army as a paramedic with the 82nd Airborne. David also worked in Alaska as a fisherman and was a skilled carpenter.

He is survived by his mother, Gladys Cox Roe, brother Richard A. Bonilla, sisters, Antoine D. Bonilla Patterson, Polly R. Bonilla, Christie S. Emerson Stoermer and Jennifer O. Emerson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Bentley and Sons Funeral Home in Barnesville.
