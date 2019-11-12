/Unitedbank
/Eedition
[Photos by Stephanie Harrison] The Pike County High School girls cross country team earned the region championship and placed in the top 10 in the state competition recently. Pictured are (l-r) Cathryn Stewart, Mary Kellen Beck, Lexie Reeves, Anna Reeder, Lauren Smith, Peyton Bussell and Anna Chasteen. The PCHS boys cross country team earned the region championship and placed 11th in the state against 31 teams recently. Pictured are (not in order) Jake Richardson, Aiden Potter, Dawson Moss, William Gray, Riley Nuce, BB Lopez and Luke Woerner.

PCHS cross country teams excel at state

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Tuesday, November 12. 2019
The Region 4-AAA cross country championship boys’ and girls’ teams from Pike County High School traveled to Carrollton to compete in the GHSA Class AAA Championship meet recently.

The boys state competition hosted the top 31 teams from across the state which included 214 individual runners.

The Pike County boys finished 11th overall with a team average of 18:38. Jake Richardson led his team with the fastest individual time of 18:05 and a 34th place finish. Aiden Potter followed behind closely with a time of 18:15 and 40th place finish. The remaining times were Dawson Moss 18:26, William Gray 19:05, Riley Nuce 19:19, Luke Woerner 20:18 and Brannon Lopez 20:31.

The girls state competition hosted the top 26 teams competing and 182 individual runners in the championship race.

The Pike County girls finished 10th overall with a team average of 23:33. Anna Chasteen, fastest scorer for the girls, finished with a time of 21:48.19 and a 21st place finish. Lauren Smith came in next for Pike with 23:28. The remaining times were Cathryn Stuart 23:39, Peyton Bussell 24:01, Lexie Reeves 24:50, Anna Reeder 25:46 and Mary Kellen Beck 26:26.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter