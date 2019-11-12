[Photos by Stephanie Harrison] The Pike County High School girls cross country team earned the region championship and placed in the top 10 in the state competition recently. Pictured are (l-r) Cathryn Stewart, Mary Kellen Beck, Lexie Reeves, Anna Reeder, Lauren Smith, Peyton Bussell and Anna Chasteen. The PCHS boys cross country team earned the region championship and placed 11th in the state against 31 teams recently. Pictured are (not in order) Jake Richardson, Aiden Potter, Dawson Moss, William Gray, Riley Nuce, BB Lopez and Luke Woerner.
PCHS cross country teams excel at state
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks