Turnout was low for the Nov. 5 election with voters in Concord approving liquor by the drink in the city by a vote of 18-13. The decision was made by only 31 voters total.
Just over 10% of Pike County voters turned out for the special election to determine the District 3 commissioner and since there was no majority vote for any of the four candidates, there will be a Dec. 3 runoff election. Jerome Finley received 113 votes, Robbie Kendrick received 21 votes, Misty Meeks received 47 votes and Jason Proctor received 140 votes. Finley and Proctor will face each other in the runoff election.
Concord poll workers saw low turnout with only 31 people casting ballots to determine whether liquor by the drink will be allowed in the city. Pictured are (l-r) Clara Lee, Sarah Neath and Anita Neath.
Concord approves liquor by the drink; Dec. 3 runoff for commission District 3
