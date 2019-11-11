/Unitedbank
Concord poll workers saw low turnout with only 31 people casting ballots to determine whether liquor by the drink will be allowed in the city. Pictured are (l-r) Clara Lee, Sarah Neath and Anita Neath.

Concord approves liquor by the drink; Dec. 3 runoff for commission District 3

Rachel McDaniel
Monday, November 11. 2019
Turnout was low for the Nov. 5 election with voters in Concord approving liquor by the drink in the city by a vote of 18-13. The decision was made by only 31 voters total.

Just over 10% of Pike County voters turned out for the special election to determine the District 3 commissioner and since there was no majority vote for any of the four candidates, there will be a Dec. 3 runoff election. Jerome Finley received 113 votes, Robbie Kendrick received 21 votes, Misty Meeks received 47 votes and Jason Proctor received 140 votes. Finley and Proctor will face each other in the runoff election.

In the city elections, turnout was slightly higher at 14% with 216 cards cast out of 1,483 registered voters.

Anthony ‘Mark’ Nalls got 53% of votes and was elected over Mike Beres with a total vote of 34-27 for the Zebulon District 2 Post 2 seat.

Claude Hollis got 52% of votes was elected over longtime incumbent David Woods with a total vote of 23-19 for the Zebulon District 1, Post 2 seat.

Tom Brown got 61% of votes and was elected over incumbent Bunny Scoggins with a total vote of 47-28 for the Williamson Post 3 council seat.

Equipment failure caused the election results to be delayed and the official tally was taken in the Office of Elections and Registration on Jackson Street for the first time instead of in the courthouse lobby.
Georgia’s new, secure paper-ballot system will be in the March 24 Presidendial Preference election. The machines will be available during early voting for citizens to interact with them.
