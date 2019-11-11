Local triplets turn 70!

The triplets were born Nov. 5, 1949 to Thelma and Hollis Pilgrim and as children were featured in many newspapers and magazines since their mother had five children in just one year - twins in January and the triplets in November.
The Pilgrims had four children before the twins and triplets came along but no more after them. Lynn Stone of Kennesaw and Wayne Gibbs of Tennessee were the twins of the family and were born Jan. 16, 1949. The large family grew up in Hampton as youngsters and were a tight-knit family, even into adulthood.
“With nine children - four boys and five girls - our mama had her hands full but she taught us many important lessons in life - not to be greedy and to share with each other especially,” said Brenda. “It wasn’t easy and our grandmother helped raise us too. We didn’t have much but we had each other and we were happy together. We were glad to get a piece of candy and an orange at Christmas time. We may not have had everything but we were happy and you can’t buy that.”
The triplets had a special bond and Glenda said when they were all talking together, they didn’t even have to finish their own sentences - someone else would finish it for them. When they were very young, they seemed to have their own language. They stuck close to each other and were often called ‘the triplets’ as they were growing up.
“We went everywhere together, we just had the best time growing up,” said Linda. “We went to the fair together. We went to the grocery store with mama, and daddy took us to the movies.”
They even went on ‘triple dates’ together as teenagers.
“We went out on dates together and it was always a good time when we were around each other,” said Brenda. “If my husband took me out, he had to take all of us out. We went to the teen center and we always had fun.”
Glenda said all five of the youngest kids got along great until they started dating - when she took her older sister Lynn’s boyfriend Jerry Thompson and eventually married him and had kids of her own.
Linda Baldridge married Billy Baldridge and they raised Serena Taylor and Bobby Taylor. Brenda Bond married Jerry Bond and had three children. Glenda married Jerry Thompson and later she married Gary Warren and had four children.
Since the five young siblings couldn’t fit in a crib together, they slept in a king-sized bed with rails around it to keep them from falling out. As the triplets grew, they also shared clothes since they were pretty much the same size, except for Linda who is the tallest. Linda has blue eyes and her sisters has brown eyes. They all loved their mother and miss her since she has passed away. Brenda said her grandmother made them dresses out of flour sacks.
“We wore the same size most of the time but we couldn’t fight over clothes because that would get us a whoopin’ from our mama,” said Glenda.
Brenda was the first born, with Glenda next and Linda last. Their mother didn’t know she was pregnant with triplets and since they lived in Fulton County at the time, they were born at Grady Hospital.
“She didn’t know she was going to have triplets because she told us that the first one was born and then eight minutes later, there was a second one and then eight minutes later I was born,” said Linda. “We didn’t weigh but two pounds each because we were born so early. They kept us until we got at least five pounds. It was a natural birth, because they didn’t have c sections then.”
All three of the triplets talked about what a wonderful childhood they had together and all the fun they got to have. Linda said she wouldn’t trade being a triplet for anything in the world. They look forward to celebrating their lives together each year as they share a birthday party together. Over the years, they have enjoyed spending the holidays together along with the rest of their large family. Glenda said for Thanksgiving, they each had a couple of specialty dishes that they would prepare each year.
“I made eight pecan pecan pies one year and even that wasn’t enough. I had to go and make some more and still some people didn’t even get any of it,” she said. “At Christmas we would sneak and open our presents and then wrap them back. We always had fun together no matter what we were doing.”