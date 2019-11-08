Mr. Ted Russell Wood, age 69, of Griffin (Pike County), passed away November 6, 2019, at Brightmoor Hospice.
Ted was born on January 10, 1950, in Laurens County, son of the late Prentice Wood and the late Willie Pearl Mullis Wood. He grew up in Jonesboro and graduated from Jonesboro High School. He loved the outdoors, especially the beach. He retired from Ford Motor Company Parts Division and attended Christ Chapel Church in Zebulon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Rusty Wood and brother, Jackie Wood.
Survivors include his wife of over 50 years: Vicki Wood; daughter: Kimberly Wood of Pike County; brothers and sisters-in-law: Jimmy and Deborah Wood of Jacksonville, FL, Randy and Janet Wood of Sayre, OK; grandchildren: Brittany and Shane Petty, Austin Young, Brett Waldrep, Tyler and Tori Wood, Jaxon Waldrep, Maddie Waldrep; great-grandchildren: Layla, Londyn, Ella, and Isaac on the way; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 2:00 PM, at Christ Chapel Church in Zebulon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Chapel Building Fund, 115 Sullivan Rd. Zebulon, Ga 30295.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.