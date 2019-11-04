Jean Murray

Mrs. Jean Kettles Murray, age 87 of Griffin passed away on November 2, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born on Valentine's Day 1932 in Dalton, GA, and attended Wesleyan College. She graduated from Auburn University where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority.
Mrs. Murray and her husband James S. Murray lived both in Griffin and Broken Hill Farm in Zebulon for over 60 years. Twelve of those years were spent part-time in Durham, New Hampshire while their sons were in high school. She used this time in New England to pursue her passion for American antiques. Some of these treasures made their way back to Griffin and were sold in her antique shop. She also spent three years teaching at Crescent Elementary School.
Mrs. Murray was a lifelong Methodist, a member of First United Methodist of Griffin, and the Joy Sunday School Class. She was also active in the local Pulaski DAR Chapter, Pike Pathways and Praters Mill Foundation. Her other interests were painting in watercolors, wine making and digging in the dirt.
She is predeceased by her husband, James Smith Murray, an infant son and sister, Elaine K. Lightfoot. She is survived by her sons: James Smith Murray, Jr. (Susan) and William Gordon Murray (Holly), grandchildren: James III (Tripp) Murray, Elinor Murray, W. Gordon Murray, Jr, and Susannah Murray. In addition, she is survived by nieces Leslie Lightfoot, Lisa Levy, and nephew Stephen Lightfoot.
A graveside service will be held at the family plot in Oak Hill Cemetery on November 7th at 2:00. In lieu of flowers those wishing may make a contribution to the Altar Flower Committee of First United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple Drive Griffin, GA 30224, the Pulaski DAR c/o Alice Fountain, 1480 N. Walkers Mill Rd., Griffin, GA 30223, or Praters Mill Foundation, P.O. Drawer H, Varnell, GA 30756.