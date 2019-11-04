Hunter Strickland wins second World Series

Pike County’s hard-throwing Major League Baseball reliever Hunter Strickland is part of yet another World Series Championship team. Although he was unable to play for the Washington Nationals in the World Series games, he did pitch twice in the division series.
He is a 2007 graduate of Pike County High School and pitched for the Pirates, who recently earned the state championship title. He signed with the Red Sox right after he graduated. He earned his first World Series ring pitching for the San Fransisco Giants in 2014. He was instrumental in several wins leading up to - and during - the 2014 World Series. He made the Giants’ 40-man roster for the biggest series in baseball and pitched in the first World Series game, striking out two batters in the ninth and ending the game with a ground out. He also pitched for the Giants in the second and sixth World Series games.
Strickland pitched twice in the National League Division Series for the Washington Nationals but did not make it to the team’s Championship Series roster due to a right lat muscle strain. The Washington Nationals traded for Hunter Strickland on July 31. He pitched in 26 games for the Nationals, including four against the Atlanta Braves just before they headed into the NL Division Series.
Strickland is a big part of the community and led the first ever Pike County Christmas Parade as grand marshall. He was celebrated in 2014 as a World Series champion with the Pike County Youth Parade and Dec. 14 was declared as Hunter Strickland Day in Pike County. He played recreation baseball and is a role model for other local athletes to look up to. He and his brother Rhett Strickland own AVES on Highway 19 south, a waterfowl and hunting gear store.
He married his high school sweetheart, Shelly Todd Strickland, and they have built a family together.
Hunter was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 18th round, 564th overall pick, of the 2007 MLB Draft. In 2009, he was acquired by the Pittsburg Pirates along with Argenis Diaz in a trade with the Red Sox in exchange for Adam LaRoche. In April of 2013, the San Francisco Giants claimed Strickland off waivers. He was added to the 40-man roster in November of 2013. Hunter was called up to the majors for the first time on Sept. 1, 2014.
“When Hunter got the call that he had been drafted, he was on the roof of a house that he and his dad, Ken, were working on. Hunter was happy with the call but finished the job with his dad that day. That is some of that work ethic that was instilled in him by his parents,” said local sports guru Greg Parrott. “Hunter was the fourth child of seven in his family. They all worked hard whether on the job or in sports. Having four brothers and two sisters, Hunter knew teamwork early in life. Hunter’s parents, Ken and Maggie, were always in attendance at their children’s sporting events. A good support system that led to their children being successful.”
Strickland has battled through some tough situations in his MLB career, including a bench-clearing brawl with Bryce Harper in his first year in the major leagues. In his second year, he broke a finger on his pitching hand when he punched a door after leaving a game. Earlier this season with the Nationals, Max Scherzer bunted a pitch into his face during batting practice and he suffered a broken nose. He pitched the next day with a black eye. In August, he was lifting weights when a bar fell and hit him in the face. His nose was bandaged and he had to get x-rays but the tough athlete was throwing shortly afterward on the field with teammates.