Flat Rock Primitive Baptist Church in Zebulon will celebrate 150 years of worship services this month and are welcoming the community to attend their 150th homecoming celebration at 3 p.m Saturday, Nov. 9.
“We are inviting everyone to come and celebrate 150 years with us,” said Joanne Sizemore, who has been attending the church with her family since the early 1990s. “We will enjoy lots of singing and a brief history of the church. Our guest speaker will be elder Steve Pearce of Williamson. We will have a covered dish meal following the worship services. We are just so thankful that the Lord has blessed us to keep the church going.”
Flat Rock Church was originally a school building located about three miles north of Zebulon on Highway 19, where Patton Road joins the highway. The site, on the east side of the highway, was part of the Cicero Gresham Estate, and adjoined the Gresham Cemetery.
“Soon after Pike County was established, Cicero Gresham donated land for a school, it was given the name Flat Rock by one of the early teachers, Hartford Green, because nearby there is a large flat rock approximately 12x20 feet. The church was established in 1869, and was organized by elder W.T. “Bill” Godard.
“On Friday, Nov. 12, 1869, brethren, sisters and friends met at Flat Rock Post Office, for the purpose of organizing a Primitive Baptist church. Elders present by invitation included, Edmond Dumas, John Mullins, John E. Duke, and W. T. “Bill” Godard,” says an excerpt from the Early History of Flat Rock Primitive Baptist Church which was compiled by Eva Kendrick Peek, assisted by Fanny Kendrick, in March 1972. “After a divine service by Elder Edmond Dumas, the Elders present formed a presbytery, went into the house, and called for the members desiring to form a church by Constitution. The following persons responded: Wm. H. Harden and wife, Richard Green and wife, John R. Sikes, Mrs. Elizabeth Pitts, Mrs. Nancy Billingsly, and Mrs. Mary Seagraves. After an examination of these persons according to Baptist order, they were found orthodox and orderly.”
“Therefore, at their request, they were pronounced a Baptist Church of Christ by the name Flat Rock Primitive Baptist Church of Christ. The aforesaid action being taken and recorded, the Presbyters signed their names as F. Dumas, John Mullins, John E. Duke, and Wm. T. Godard, and the assembly was dismissed. The next day, Saturday, Nov. 13, 1869, the church held her first meeting. In conference, Elder W. T. Godard was called as pastor for the coming year and he agreed to serve the church. Worship services were held in the school building from 1869 until 1898 when the church was moved to its present site. Land for the present church and a school house was donated by a Mrs. Morgan and her husband’s niece, Miss Betty Madden.”
In 1989 the building was moved on the same property to face Flat Rock Church Road due to widening of Highway 19. A porch and restrooms were added at that time. The King Construction Crew and the Primitive Baptist Builders helped build the fellowship hall and it was dedicated on May 15, 2009.
“The Lord has sent Flat Rock a pastor, elder Steve Pearce, of Williamson, GA. to begin January 2020. A Bible study discussion will be held at 3 p.m. and worship services at 4 p.m. every Sunday,” said Sizemore.
Previous pastors of Flat Rock have included elder W.T. “Bill” Godard, elder John Mullins, elder Isaac Nichols, elder James Freeman, elder Dr. I.L. Gunter, elder Lyons, elder J.A. Wright, elder A.C. Elliott, elder Dan Henderson, elder George D. Godard, elder Charlie F. York and elder Billy Morgan.
Charter members of Flat Rock Primitive Baptist included Gilben Greene, Melvinie Gresham, Jim Bevil, Anne Bevil, Berl Aikins, Emma Aikins, W.P. “Wash” Harden, Ginnie Harden, Lizzie Kendrick Reeves, Ben Hawkins, Margaret Kendrick Hawkins, Mr. and Mrs. William Kendrick, Newton Wilson, Bethena Kendrick Wilson, Martha Kendrick Milligen and Mrs. Pitts, mother of Martin Pitts.