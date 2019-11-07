Three new names to be unveiled on Veterans Memorial Nov. 11

The Pike County American Legion Family will host the annual Veterans Day Observance Program on Monday, Nov. 11 with the special event commencing at 11 a.m. on the south side of the courthouse square. Everyone is invited to attend the special event.
“The Veterans Day Program recognizes and honors America’s military veterans, extends our nation’s appreciation, and pays tribute to all deceased veterans,” said Post 197 commander Bryan Richardson.
The theme of this year’s program will be “What is a Veteran?” and it will include a special unveiling ceremony for three names that have been added to the Pike County Veterans Monument. Private William E. Bankston, Private Green Blackman and Private Ben L. Scott were killed during WWI in the line of duty and all of them were from Pike County.
The Veterans Memorial says, “Dedicated to the everlasting memory of those from Pike County who gave their lives in the service of their country.”
Other highlights of the program will include the Pike County Middle School Eighth Grade Band playing the National Anthem, Armed Forces Medley and Stars and Stripes Forever; recognition of veterans in attendance; the posting of a wreath at the base of the Pike County Veterans Memorial; and the playing of Taps.
“Please join the community as we say, ‘Thank you’ and show our appreciation to current active duty military and veterans past and present for defending the freedoms that we enjoy today,” said commander Richardson.
Seating is limited, so the public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather, the program will be held in the main courtroom in the courthouse.