Mrs. Mary Lee Alford, age 83, of Milner passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019.
Mary Lee was born in Atlanta, Georgia on March 1, 1936. Mary Lee was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She made a difference in the lives of many children through the years retiring from the Spalding County School system as a school bus driver and cafeteria worker. Mary Lee was an active longtime member of The Rock Tabernacle Church in Griffin, Georgia. She was a woman of strong faith and loved her family and her church.
Mary Lee is preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie Ruben Hall, Sr. and Mamie Lee Grant Hall; husband, Billy Alford.
Survivors include her children, Willie “Bill” Alford, Jr. and wife Amy, Timothy Alford, Sr., Darrell Alford, Sr. and wife Toni, LTC(R) Manley “Ray” Alford and wife Kathy; grandchildren, Samantha, Timothy Jr., Darrell Jr., Johnathan, Bradley, Madison, Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Tripp, Jackson, Lukas, Sydney, Dominic; siblings, Johnnie Hall Jr., Gloria Foster; several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be Monday, October 28, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 am with lie in state from 10:00-11:00 am at The Rock Tabernacle. Reverend Riley Fenley and Reverend Mark Ward will officiate. Interment will follow at Griffin Memorial Gardens.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mary Lee Alford by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.