Mary Lee Alford

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Tuesday, October 29. 2019
Mrs. Mary Lee Alford, age 83, of Milner passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Mary Lee was born in Atlanta, Georgia on March 1, 1936. Mary Lee was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She made a difference in the lives of many children through the years retiring from the Spalding County School system as a school bus driver and cafeteria worker. Mary Lee was an active longtime member of The Rock Tabernacle Church in Griffin, Georgia. She was a woman of strong faith and loved her family and her church.

Mary Lee is preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie Ruben Hall, Sr. and Mamie Lee Grant Hall; husband, Billy Alford.
Survivors include her children, Willie “Bill” Alford, Jr. and wife Amy, Timothy Alford, Sr., Darrell Alford, Sr. and wife Toni, LTC(R) Manley “Ray” Alford and wife Kathy; grandchildren, Samantha, Timothy Jr., Darrell Jr., Johnathan, Bradley, Madison, Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Tripp, Jackson, Lukas, Sydney, Dominic; siblings, Johnnie Hall Jr., Gloria Foster; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be Monday, October 28, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 am with lie in state from 10:00-11:00 am at The Rock Tabernacle. Reverend Riley Fenley and Reverend Mark Ward will officiate. Interment will follow at Griffin Memorial Gardens.

Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.

Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mary Lee Alford by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.
