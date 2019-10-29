Cross Country teams earn perfect scores, dominate Region Championship

The Pike County High School boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Dauset Trails to complete in the Region 4-AAA Championship meet recently. Both teams earned a perfect score and defended their title as Region Champs.
The boys’ team captured the first place title with five runners crossing the finish line before any other individuals from other teams.
Aiden Potter earned first place with a time of 17.37. Jake Richardson placed second with 17:46. Dawson Moss placed third with 17:49. All runners Pike entered finished within the top 10, including Luke Woerner in fourth, Riley Nuce in fifth, William Gray in seventh and BB Lopez in ninth.
The girls’ team also had five runners cross the finish before any other team in the region.
Anna Chasteen defended her title as a three-time region champ. Her first place finish came with a time of 20.56. Cathryn Stuart placed second with 21:45. Lauren Smith placed third with 22:45. All Pike girls finished in the top 10, including Peyton Bussell in fouth, Lexie Reeves in fifth, Anna Reeder in seventh and Mary Kellen Beck in tenth.
Both teams are ranked top 10 in the state and will travel to Carrollton to compete in the class AAA State Championship on Saturday, Nov. 3.