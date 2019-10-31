Pike’s first REACH Scholars sign scholarships

Pike County schools now offer Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen scholarships and the first REACH Scholars were recently announced. Pike County Middle School eighth grade students Austin Jones, Morgan Pitts, Alanna Vaughn, C’Ajha Walker and Josiah Wise were selected as REACH Scholars for the class of 2024.
Scholars who complete all program requirements receive up to $10,000 in scholarship funds - $2,500 a year for up to four years to be used at two- or four-year Georgia REACH-eligible institutions. In addition, continuing academic and social support is provided throughout the students’ attainment of the postsecondary degree or certificate; those schools also match (or even double) the scholarships for the students.
Students and their parents/guardians participated in a signing ceremony on Oct. 21, making the commitment to maintain a 2.5 or higher GPA; remain free of crime, drug or behavior issues; and meet with a volunteer mentor and an academic coach until they graduate from high school. The five students were among 10 nominated by their school and chosen by a selection committee in May. Governor Kemp addressed the Scholars in a video message congratulating them on this great accomplishment.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Duncan, PCMS principal Mike Maddox, Ninth Grade Academy principal Sheryl Watts and Pike County High School principal Kevin Huffstetler welcomed attendees and introduced the students and their families.
Brad Bryant, the vice president of REACH Georgia, also addressed the attendees and presented Dr. Michael Duncan with a commendation from Governor Kemp.
“The REACH Scholarship is raising the awareness that hard work, good attendance and positive behavior are the keys to success. Furthermore, the REACH Scholarship signals that you can be successful and do great things without being a straight A student. Local and regional employers will tell you that they want people that will show up on time, work hard, and collaborate well with others,” said superintendent Dr. Michael Duncan. “The mentorship is about goal setting and accountability. This is the most exciting part of the program. Helping students to set goals, persevere through adversity and take responsibility for their effort is powerful and will serve them well for the rest of their lives.”
Representatives from the Kiwanis Club were also in attendance and announced that they would pledge an additional $500 scholarship to the REACH Scholar graduate with the highest GPA.
Austin, Morgan, Alanna, C’Ajha and Josiah will join REACH Scholars from across the state of Georgia who demonstrate true academic promise but may need additional support and preparation to obtain a post-secondary degree. REACH currently serves 154 school systems across the state, with nearly 1,200 Scholars and more that $17 million committed in scholarship funds.
Funding for the first year of the program in Pike County comes from the REACH Georgia Foundation. Future funding will be sought in the community. The school system is also looking to the community for mentors. If you or your business are interested in joining the REACH team in Pike County, call or email REACH Coordinator, Liz Fordham at the high school at fordhah@pike.k12.ga.us 770-567-8770 ext 2110.
“The Reach Scholarships have a local fundraising component so we will be actively looking for community members willing to invest in the program for Pike County students,” said Dr. Duncan.