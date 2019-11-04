Election results from the county and cities of Zebulon and Williamson were delayed by equipment failure Tuesday evening. All results listed below are unofficial. Turnout was extremely low in the elections with only 9.9% of voters turning out for the commission District 3 election.
Voters in the city of Concord approved liquor by the drink by a vote of 18 -13.
Anthony Nalls was elected over Mike Beres with a total vote of 34-27 for the Zebulon District 2 Post 2 seat.
Claude Hollis was elected over longtime incumbent David Woods with a total vote of 23-19 for the Zebulon District 1, Post 2 seat.
Tom Brown was elected over incumbent Bunny Scoggins with a total vote of 47-28 for the Williamson Post 3 council seat.
In the commission District 3 race, Jerome Finley got 111 votes, Robbie Kendrick got 21 votes, Misty Meeks got 47 votes and Jason Proctor got 139 votes. The runoff election will be held Dec. 3 to determine the winner between Finley and Proctor.
