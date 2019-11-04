/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Updated: Concord approves liquor by drink; runoff for commission seat

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Monday, November 4. 2019
Updated: 1 day ago
Election results from the county and cities of Zebulon and Williamson were delayed by equipment failure Tuesday evening. All results listed below are unofficial. Turnout was extremely low in the elections with only 9.9% of voters turning out for the commission District 3 election.

Voters in the city of Concord approved liquor by the drink by a vote of 18 -13.

Anthony Nalls was elected over Mike Beres with a total vote of 34-27 for the Zebulon District 2 Post 2 seat.

Claude Hollis was elected over longtime incumbent David Woods with a total vote of 23-19 for the Zebulon District 1, Post 2 seat.

Tom Brown was elected over incumbent Bunny Scoggins with a total vote of 47-28 for the Williamson Post 3 council seat.

In the commission District 3 race, Jerome Finley got 111 votes, Robbie Kendrick got 21 votes, Misty Meeks got 47 votes and Jason Proctor got 139 votes. The runoff election will be held Dec. 3 to determine the winner between Finley and Proctor.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter