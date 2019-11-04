Cast your vote!

Polls will be open at precincts across the county from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5. as the city of Concord decides whether or not to allow liquor by the drink in the city and voters determine the new District 3 commissioner and council members for the District 1, Post 2 seat and the District 2, Post 2 seat in Zebulon.
Due to the Pike County Journal Reporter’s press deadline, election results will be available after the polls close online at pikecountygeorgia.com and on the Election Hotline at 770-567-3446 but will not be printed until the Nov. 13 edition.
Concord voters will decide whether or not to allow liquor by the drink in the city.
Four candidates are vying for the District 3 commission seat, including Jerome Finley, Robby Kendrick, Misty Meeks and Jason Proctor.
The city of Zebulon will have two contested seats, with former mayor Mike Beres and Anthony Nalls running for the District 2, Post 2 seat. Longtime and incumbent District 1, Post 2 council member David Woods will face Claude Hollis in the Nov. 5 election as well.
Absentee applications can be requested by phone, email or in person at 770-567-2003, lvickers@pikecoga.com or the Office of Elections on Jackson Street. The absentee applications must be returned to the office or mailed back in and then a ballot will be mailed. The ballot has to be returned by Nov. 5 at 5 p.m.