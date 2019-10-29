Halloween happenings

Fall has arrived at last and the Halloween season will be celebrated with plenty of tricks and treats across the county for excited costumed characters.
The Zebulon Downtown Development Authority’s annual Treat or Treat festivities on the Square will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Area businesses, as well as Pike County Fire Department volunteers will welcome hundreds of small ghosts and goblins who will parade up and down the city sidewalks to collect treats. This year, participating stores will invite the trick or treaters to search for small Halloween toy figures that will be “hidden” in plain sight within - the cats, ghosts, pumpkins and other figures can be taken home and enjoyed by the finders. The Zebulon celebration has been held for more than 10 years for families from all over Pike and surrounding counties.
Zebulon United Methodist Church will host its Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. and it is only a short walk from the square.
New this year will be the Trick or Treat on Our Street at the Meansville Walking Track on Collier Avenue on Oct. 31. Parking is available at the walking track.
Pike County American Legion Family 197’s Legion of Doom Haunted Trail and Spooky Festival fundraiser will open Halloween night and Nov. 1-2. The trail will be open from 7 to 11 p.m. and is $10 for adults and $5 for children. The Spooky Festival will include carnival games like a Cupcake Walk, Ring Toss, Ping-Pong toss, Fishing Game, Duck Pond, Putt-Putt, Balloon Pop and Spider Races.Wrist bands will be $5 or tickets will be four for a $1 donation. The festival will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be a Hay Ride for a $5 donation. Food and drinks will include hot dogs, candied and caramel apples, popcorn, hot chocolate and hot apple cider. American Legion Post 197 is at 645 Meansville Street in Zebulon. For more information, call 770-468-4077.
Mt. Gilead Baptist Church will host their annual Fall Festival from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 and the celebration will include rides, games, food and much more! For more info, call 770-228-8075.