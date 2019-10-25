Mr. Thurman Ray Brown, age 89 of Williamson, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Brown was born on December 22, 1929 in Lewisburg, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his parents, John T. Brown and Elsie Key Brown; daughter, Connie Shockley York; 4 sisters and 7 brothers. He was 22-year veteran of the United States Army, retiring as a Staff Sergeant. He served several tours during the 1950’s and 1960’s, including Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Korea, Japan and Vietnam. He was a member of the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), better known as Green Berets. Mr. Brown received the Congressional Medal of Honor for Valor from President Lyndon Johnson, as well as receiving the Silver Star and two Purple Hearts. He was a hero to his family, but a true American hero to all who support the cause of freedom. After retiring from the military, he was employed by Holt Sheet Metal, retiring in 1993. Mr. Brown loved golf, was a member of the Griffin Center Point Church, and served in the Men and Women of Action Group of the Church.
Mr. Brown was a loving husband and is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Brown; his children, Susie Carlyle and husband Charles, Dianna Dalton, Marydale Reeves Armstrong and husband Phil; grandchildren, Bettysue Slack, Richard Conkle, Tammy Massey, Mary Frances Troha, Michael Hunley and wife Cherish, Shannon Dotson; 16 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; 1great-great-great-grandson; sisters, Vickie Breannault and husband Jerry, Mary Kirby; several nieces, nephews and other extended family. He was known as Papa Ray by many.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Mr. Brown’s caregivers, Melissa Matthews, Ranada “Ruby” Tigner and Karen Gray; as well as the staff of the Shepherd Center for their loving care and support.
Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury. Interment will follow in Westwood Gardens, with full military honors.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
