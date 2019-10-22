Jacob’s Way opened with inaugural PCHS meet

The Pike County High School cross country team hosted their first home meet on the new course, Jacob’s Way, in memory of the late Jacob Woerner. Upson County’s team joined the PCHS runners in the inaugural meet for the course. Balloons were released in memory of Jacob who was an eighth grader at Pike County Middle School when he passed away. He loved sports and the outdoors and the new course on the school campus includes beautiful trails through the woods.
“Thank you for all the people that had a hand in working on the trail or making it happen. We had a lot of help and many played an important role in making this happen. The winners of this hard work will be our students,” said coach Clay Woerner. “I encourage everyone to utilize the trail to walk or run. It keeps you off of pavement 99% of the time. Pavement is really hard on your body. There will be several options to loop only part of the trail if you want a shorter distance or you want to stay in a specific area. Soon, phase two will happen. We will provide markers for many plants and trees. The Pirate Trail nature trail was originally constructed about 15 years ago with help from several partners in memory of Leanna Parks, a former student at PCHS who passed prematurely. We want to restore this part of the trail to its original purpose, which was to capture the spirt of Leanna through outdoor, environmental education. Also during phase two, the bridge will be preserved with stain and inspirational messaging will be placed along the remaining millage of the entire trail.”
The Jacob’s Way course for the meet started in the field in front of the primary school and finished in the stadium. The course goes around the practice football field, behind the baseball field and the primary school, then a short trail brings you out in front of the high school where runners follow the edge of the field and hug the edge around the student parking lot, taking a right on the old train bed toward the middle school. The runners turn around and come back to stay on the train bed that goes by the tennis courts, then between the elementary school and high school and behind the softball field. The trail then goes around the future livestock field and connects to the existing bridge on the Pirate Trail. The Pirate trail comes out behind the Pirate Dome where the runners take a hard left and run behind the stadium and into the stadium on the visitors side.
Since the meet had to be rescheduled due to rain, Jackson runners were unable to attend. Both the PCHS girls and boys teams defeated Upson. Aiden Potter finished first for the boys with a time of 17:48. Anna Chasteen finished first for the girls with a time of 21:45.
Pike competed at Dauset Trails on Oct. 22 for the Regional Meet and the top four teams in 4AAA will compete at the state meet in Carrolton on Nov. 2.