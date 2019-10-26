/Unitedbank
/Eedition
[Photo by Tommy Polnaszek / Vivid Moments Photo] U.S. Coast Guard Boatswain Mate 3rd Class Cody McKinney saluted the United States flag after raising it at a Pirates football game last year. He was a 2017 graduate of Pike County High School and is an active duty member of the U.S. Coast Guard. He graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Yorktown, Virginia in June, 2019. Nominations are being sought for Pike County’s Veteran of the Year and Soldier of the Year. They can be emailed to childt@pike.k12.ga.us by Nov. 11.

Nominations sought for veteran, active duty awards

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Saturday, October 26. 2019
Pike County Middle School is accepting nominations for their annual Veteran of the Year and Soldier of the Year awards. The nominations are for any veteran or active duty personnel that are from Pike County or was from Pike County.

Anyone can nominate a veteran or soldier. The nominations will be taken until Nov. 11. The nominations should include a nomination letter explaining the reasons why the person deserves the award.

Nominations can be mailed to Todd Child c/o Pike County Middle School 406 Hughley Rd Zebulon, GA or emailed to Todd Child at childt@pike.k12.ga.us
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter