[Photo by Tommy Polnaszek / Vivid Moments Photo] U.S. Coast Guard Boatswain Mate 3rd Class Cody McKinney saluted the United States flag after raising it at a Pirates football game last year. He was a 2017 graduate of Pike County High School and is an active duty member of the U.S. Coast Guard. He graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Yorktown, Virginia in June, 2019. Nominations are being sought for Pike County’s Veteran of the Year and Soldier of the Year. They can be emailed to childt@pike.k12.ga.us by Nov. 11.
Nominations sought for veteran, active duty awards
