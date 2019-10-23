Couple celebrate 75 years of marriage

Len Camp and Evelyn Johnson Camp have reached an incredible milestone together - 75 years of marriage! The couple moved to Pike County recently and enjoy their farm in Concord, looking forward to many more years of happiness together. They will celebrate their Diamond Anniversary this month.
Their inspirational relationship started when they were high school sweethearts at Chamblee High School, north of Atlanta. Len Camp got his draft notice to go into service just as he graduated high school and he chose to join the U.S. Navy. When he finished training, he was stationed in Pensacola, Florida. He didn’t give his sweetheart much time for wedding plans, but they have been happily married ever since their Oct. 26, 1944 wedding.
“He called me on a Sunday night and said his unit was coming through Atlanta and could we get married. He had already given me the ring and we had decided together that marriage was a good idea. I didn’t want him to go off in the service and he didn’t want me to stay home without him without being married,” said Evelyn. “We had a church wedding. I had five bridesmaids and he had the servicemen who were with him for groomsmen.”
They had two children, Mary Lynn Patrick and Mark Camp and now they have four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Evelyn traveled with him as he served in the military and traveled from base to base training other soldiers. They spent much of their service time in Long Beach, California.
Len and Evelyn moved many places before settling in Pike County. Len owned a dry cleaning and laundry business in Chamblee and they lived on a farm in Alpharetta.
“When we lived on the farm in Alpharetta, there wasn’t even a grocery store there, it was very rural. We raised quarter horses and boarded horses at our farm after Len retired. When you’re happy with your work, it doesn’t matter what you do,” said Evelyn of the hard work the couple put in on their farm land.
After selling the farm house and his dry cleaning business as he went into retirement, Len and Evelyn moved to Waynesville, North Carolina and then to Hiawassee to be nearer to their daughter during retirement.
“Our oldest daughter passed away last August and it was such a shock, she was such a wonderful person,” said Evelyn.
They recently moved from the mountains to Pike to be with their son Mark Camp and his wife Beth.
Evelyn said Pike is beautiful and there is always beauty to find no matter where you live or what situation you are in.
“Every area has its own beauty and peace of mind,” she said.
The two have been married longer than anyone they know of on either side of their families. Len was the youngest of his family of five children and Evelyn was the youngest of her family of four children. Her oldest sister, Mary Wooton, will be 98 in May and is one of the only ones left from their wedding party.
Mark and Beth are planning to have a large celebration for their 75th anniversary at their Concord home.
Evelyn gives this advice for staying happily married.
“Be prepared to give and take and to love each other above all else.”