Updated: Haunted Trail, Festival planned

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Tuesday, October 22. 2019
Updated: 16 hours ago
Pike County American Legion Family 197’s Legion of Doom Haunted Trail and Spooky Festival fundraiser will open Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26 as well as Halloween night and Nov. 1-2. The trail will be open from 7 to 11 p.m. and is $10 for adults and $5 for children. The Spooky Festival will have carnival games like a Cupcake Walk, Ring Toss, Ping-Pong toss, Fishing Game, Duck Pond, Putt-Putt, Balloon Pop and Spider Races.Wrist bands will be $5 or tickets will be four for a $1 donation. There will be a Hay Ride for a $5 donation. Food and drinks will include hot dogs, candied and caramel apples, popcorn, hot chocolate and hot apple cider.

