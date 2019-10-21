Richard Watkins

Mr. Richard Howard Watkins, age 85, of Zebulon, passed away October 20, 2019, at his home. He was born in LaGrange, son of the late Howard Watkins and Annie McPeters Watkins. Richard was a veteran of the United States Army. After his military service, he went to work for Thomaston Mills, retiring as Human Resources Manager after 45 years. Later in life he earned his Bachelors of Science degree in Education from Georgia State University. He was a founding member and Deacon of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Zebulon. Richard enjoyed working in his yard, visiting his family on his golf cart, and walking up and down his driveway. Those who drove by always looked for him and his friendly wave. Until about a year ago, Richard walked six miles a day. He doted over his wife Bobbie, and was very devoted to his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Leon Watkins.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years: Bobbie Cook Watkins; daughters and sons-in-law: Tracey and Tim Granger, and Toni and Joey Naramore all of Zebulon; grandchildren and their spouses: Trent and Michele Granger, Taylor and Matthew Atkinson, Lindsay and Ryan McGuffey, and Drew and Breanna Naramore; great-grandchildren: Landen, Paisley, Adalyn, Cohen, Bennett, Rhett, McCoy and Grant who is on the way; sister and brother-in-law: Nancy and Verlon Coggins of Thomaston; brother and sisters-in-law: Charlie and Pat Watkins, and Irene Watkins all of Thomaston; his beloved dog: Cassie; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may visit the family on Monday, October 21, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 4 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Dr. Bud Gleaton officiating. Burial will follow in Crystal Hill Cemetery in Thomaston.
