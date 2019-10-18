Mrs. Rebecca Rea Wiley, age 70 of Williamson, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her residence.
Rebecca was born in Hartselle, Alabama on July 19, 1949. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert J. Rea and Dessa Johnson Rea. Rebecca was so proud and pleased to have such a loving family and many close friends including her Bridge, church, neighbors and St. Simon’s Island and her best friend Richard. Her hobbies were cooking, gardening, reading books and traveling. Rebecca was a member of Williamson United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Richard Wiley; children, Jennifer Wiley Cleland and husband Jeff, Carolyn Wiley Oglesbee and husband Brian; grandchildren, Wiley Cleland and Jillian Cleland; siblings, Barbara Pearson, Marcia Raleigh and husband Richard; brother-in-law, Marvin Wiley and wife Pat; several nieces, nephews and extended family.
A memorial service was held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Georgia Sheriffs Youth Homes, Inc., 3000 Hwy 42N Suite 200 McDonough, GA 30253 or Williamson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 83 Williamson, GA 30292 in honor of Mrs. Wiley.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family in honoring the life of Rebecca Rea Wiley by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.