By Camryn Brown
The Pike County Pirates took on the Rutland Hurricanes this past Friday. The Pirates offense drove down the field in the first quarter to score a touchdown with a successful extra point attempt. Later in the first, the Hurricanes scored two touchdowns with two 2 point conversions, making the score 16-7 after the first quarter.
[Photos by Mary Patterson Cooper] Coach Brad Webber, football players and cheerleaders all gather together to pray at the Friday, Oct. 11 game against the Rutland County Hurricanes. The Pirates had a successful night on the field as they out performed the Hurricanes by a score of 31-24.
Pirates earn 31-24 victory
