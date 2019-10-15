/Unitedbank
[Photos by Mary Patterson Cooper] Coach Brad Webber, football players and cheerleaders all gather together to pray at the Friday, Oct. 11 game against the Rutland County Hurricanes. The Pirates had a successful night on the field as they out performed the Hurricanes by a score of 31-24.

Pirates earn 31-24 victory

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, October 15. 2019
By Camryn Brown

The Pike County Pirates took on the Rutland Hurricanes this past Friday. The Pirates offense drove down the field in the first quarter to score a touchdown with a successful extra point attempt. Later in the first, the Hurricanes scored two touchdowns with two 2 point conversions, making the score 16-7 after the first quarter.

To start off the second quarter, the Pirates kicked for a field goal and were successful. The Pirates scored one more touchdown with a successful extra point attempt before halftime. Rutland was able to score another touchdown along with another 2 point conversion, making the score 24-17 after the first half.
The Pirates defense held strong throughout the second half. Rutland was not able to score any more points. Pike scored two more touchdowns, one in the third quarter and one in the fourth with both extra point attempts successful. The Pirates came out on top with a final score of 31-24.
On defense, junior John Lovett had 11 tackles, six assists and one pass breakup. Senior Gabe Ramsey had 14 tackles, two assists and two pass breakups. Senior Walker Webber was named the defensive player of the game. He had 15 tackles and three pass breakups with one of them being on the game-winning play.
On offense, senior Cob Reeves was 13 for 100 and averaged 7.6 yards per carry with three touchdowns. Freshman Jakilen King was 5 for 19 and averaged 3.8 yards per carry with one touchdown.
Offensive player of the game was senior Jamir Reid and he had 10 rushes, one touchdown and a 34 yard game winning catch.
On special teams, Gage Coley had four PATs, a 22 yard field goal and he executed a perfect on side kick.
