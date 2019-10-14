Robert Foster (Bob) Lindley, Jr. went to be with his Lord on October 08, 2019. Bob was born on Feb. 15, 1943, in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, to Robert Foster Lindley and Dorothy Mae (Hess) Lindley. He graduated from Sapulpa High School in 1961. In 1966, Bob married Anna Cecilia (Anne) Gormley in Tulsa, OK. They had two children, Rob and Sarah.
Bob had an affinity for aviation and soloed in a Piper Cub at age 16 while still in high school. Following his graduation from Northeastern State University in 1965, Bob attended Naval Aviation Officer Candidate school earning his coveted Navy “Wings of Gold” in 1967. He subsequently served two tours of duty in Vietnam where he flew over 300 combat missions in aircraft carrier based light attack aircraft. Following his Naval service, Bob began his career as a pilot for Delta Airlines in Miami, Florida. In 1991 Bob and Anne moved to Williamson, Georgia and after 32 years with Delta retired in 2003 as an Atlanta based 777 Captain.
Bob had a love of flying from an early age. It became both his hobby and his career. He restored and flew vintage planes and lived in an airport community so that he would always be near planes and flying enthusiasts. After his retirement from Delta, Bob pursued his love of boating. In addition to restoring antique Chris Craft wooden boats, Bob and Anne spent a year cruising the “Great Loop”. Through that adventure and many others, Bob and Anne met wonderful friends with whom they have remained close throughout their lives.
Bob served as an Elder of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, Georgia. Second only to his love of God came his love for family. His son Rob, like his father, became a Naval Aviator and a pilot for Delta Airlines. He and his wife, Amy, have three daughters, Katie, Elizabeth, and Caroline. Daughter Sarah has three sons, Martín, Patrick, and Christian. “Grandbob” delighted in sharing experiences with his grandchildren, whether through fun and games at the Lindley house, travel adventures, or attending their various games or performances.
In 2018, Bob was recognized with The Wright Brothers’ Master Pilot Award that is considered the most prestigious award the FAA issues to pilots. It recognizes senior aviators who have completed 50 years of safe flying.
Bob is survived by his wife, Anne; son, Robert Foster Lindley, III and his wife, Amy, of Fayetteville, GA; daughter Sarah Lindley Combes of Acworth, GA; grandchildren Catherine Lindley, Elizabeth Lindley, and Caroline Lindley of Fayetteville, GA; Martín Combes, Patrick Combes, and Christian Combes of Acworth, GA; a sister, Martha Burger of Duncan, OK, and brother George Lindley of Sapulpa, OK; countless sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A graveside funeral service and interment with military honors, will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:30 am at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. A memorial service will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Covenant Presbyterian Church; 819 Highway 314, Fayetteville GA 30214, Community Church Griffin; P.O. Box 907 Griffin, GA 30224 or Youth Aviation Program, Candler Field
349 Jonathan’s Roost Road Williamson GA 30292.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Robert Lindley by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.