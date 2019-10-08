Pirates fall to Peach County; #32 Dylan Thomas honored

The Pike County Pirates football team took on the Peach County Trojans this past Friday.
The Trojans quickly drove down the field to score a touchdown with a successful extra point attempt. The Pirates’ quarterback fumbled the ball after the turnover and the Trojans were able to score again with another successful extra point attempt.
Peach scored two more touchdowns in the first quarter with both extra point attempts successful making the score 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Peach scored one more touchdown with another successful extra point attempt. Peach then kicked for a field goal at the end of the first half, making the score 38-0 at halftime.
Dylan Thomas, #32, was honored by the Peach County Trojans and his number was painted on the sideline.
It was during the Pirates’ game against Peach County last year that Dylan collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.
In the second half, both the Pirates and Trojans defense held strong as neither team was able to score, making the final score 38-0.
Defensive players of the game include, junior John Lovett with six tackles, one assist, one tackle for loss and one sack, sophomore Jacob Hammond with four tackles and one fumble recovery, sophomore Jesse Hammond with three tackles, one assist and one sack and senior Dillon Karr with one tackle and one forced fumble.