Concord Country Jubilee is Oct. 19-20

The 46th annual Concord Country Jubilee will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19 and 20. The parade will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday and the event will include live music, a car show, tractor show and Sunday morning church service at 9 a.m. at the pavilion in the city’s park. Perry ‘The Train Man’ Wilson and his wife Faye will be at the Jubilee to provide train rides for new generations of riders. There will be more than 130 booths with all sorts of vendors bringing their homemade crafts, entertainment for kids and tasty fair foods.
New this year will be the Red Clay 5K which will kick off at 8 a.m. Saturday at Concord Baptist Church and include the 5K Fun Run, a 1 Mile Walk and the Tot Trot. Proceeds from the race will support Red Clay Ministries, a non-profit Prison Ministry for Georgia jails and prisons. The race is open to all ages and the registration fee is $25. Registration for groups of 10 or more is $15. To register, go to RedClayMinistriesInc.org. For more information, e-mail redclay5k@gmail.com. Pre-registration ends Oct. 12.