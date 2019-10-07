Mr. Charles Clayton Cole, age 48, of Thomaston Ga, died Friday October 4, 2019, at Brightmoor Hospice.
Mr. Cole was born on July 15, 1971 in Griffin Ga, to the late Charles Edwin Cole and the late Edna Collins Cole. He worked as a landscaper for many years.
Survivors include his sisters, Lee Ann (Billy) Woodson of Thomaston Ga. and Kerrie Cole of Thomaston Ga.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 4 p.m. from Clark's Chapel Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday October 12, 2019.
Coggins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 321 Hannahs Mill Road, Thomaston, GA 30286, 706-647-9681.