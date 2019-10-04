Col. Judy Powell Mosbey

Colonel Judy Mosbey, loving wife of 55 years to Colonel J. Stewart Mosbey, passed away after a prolonged struggle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy and Cancer.
Born in Crossnore North Carolina, the firstborn to Robert and Rosalie Powell, Judy grew up in Savannah, Georgia, graduating from Savannah High School in 1958. She received her RN from the Candler School of Nursing in Savannah, Georgia, her BSEd from the University of Georgia in Athens and an MA from Webster University in St Louis. She is also a graduate of the USAF Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell AFB, Alabama. Judy served in military hospitals around the world as well as being rated a Master Flight Nurse. She taught high school in southern California and with the DODDS system at Clark AB, Philippines. Colonel Mosbey was recalled to Active Duty during Desert Shield/Desert Storm where she served as the Chief Nurse at the Moody AFB Hospital.
After earning her Private Pilot Certificate, she and her husband made several extended flying trips around the United States and she was an accomplished artist and equestrian. She enjoyed traveling and made several trips to Canada, Europe and Asia after her retirement from the Air Force. Judy was a University of Georgia Master Gardener, volunteering to make our city and county a more beautiful place to live.
Her military decorations include three Meritorious Service Medals and two Air Force Commendation Medals. Among her numerous awards, she has also received the Humanitarian Service Medal for her participation in the evacuation of children from Viet Nam ("The Babylift").
Along with her husband, Judy is survived by her brother William Dixon, nephew Grady Powell, and nieces Zina Longley, Stephanie Simmons and Lori Bunn.
Remembrances may be sent to honor her memory to the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home Patient Benefit Fund, GWVNH, 1101 15th St, Augusta, GA 30901