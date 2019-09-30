Burn ban extended

The EPD’s Summer Burning Restrictions were scheduled to end in September, but due to the severe drought conditions, weather forecast and fire activity, the Georgia Forestry Commission will not issue burn permits in Clayton, Lamar, Pike, Spalding and Upson counties until further notice.
Fire activity has increased during the month of September. Not only has the number of wildfires increased but the acreage burned has increased.
“The Georgia Forestry Commission recognizes the importance of and promotes prescribed burning for the many wildfire prevention, forest management and agriculture benefits it provides. However, right now we're asking everyone to be extremely vigilant when doing any open burning and to wait for better conditions for burning yard debris,” said Chief Ranger Jeff Kenerly.
The conditions will be monitored closely in each county and as soon as conditions improve we will begin issuing permits.
“This has to be the driest conditions that I have seen at this time of the year,” said Kenerly. “We have had the drought index hit 750 before in Lamar County but at this time the KBDI is over 700 for all five of our unit’s counties.”
The Keetch-Byrom Drough index is a measurement of available moisture in the soil. The KBDI scale runs from 0 to 800.
If you have any questions please call your local office for Clayton, Lamar, Pike, Spalding and Upson counties at 770-227-5522 or 706-646-6011.
You can check on the burning conditions at the GFC web site at GaTrees.org.