Get ready for the Red Clay 5K set for Oct. 19

Get ready to run in the first ever Red Clay 5K which will be held at the Concord Country Jubilee on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 8 a.m. and will include the 5K Fun Run, a 1 Mile Walk and the Tot Trot. Proceeds from the race will support Red Clay Ministries, a non-profit Prison Ministry for Georgia jails and prisons. The race is open to all ages and the registration fee is $25. Registration for groups of 10 or more is $15.
Participants will get a t-shirt and gift bag at the race. To register, go to RedClayMinistriesInc.org. For more information, e-mail redclay5k@gmail.com. Pre-registration ends Oct. 12. The race will start at Concord Baptist Church at 8 a.m.
“The Red Clay 5K will be held at the Concord Jubilee, one of Pike’s gems! Whether you’re trying to achieve a personal best in the 5K, or just want to take in the sites while you stroll though the beautiful countryside, the Red Clay 5K is for everyone,” said event organizer Rhonda Morgan “Come out and enjoy the day with us. Not a runner? If you want to help support Red Clay Ministries and would like a t-shirt, you can sign up for the one-mile walk and come collect your t-shirt as a ‘Spirit Walker.’”
Red Clay Ministries was formed in the summer of 2019 to provide ministry leaders at jails and prisons in Georgia. The organization is funded through tax-deductible donations from individuals, donations from churches and civic groups and from fundraising events such as the Red Clay 5K.
“The Red Clay ministry leader is a servant-leader in the facility and serves the inmate population by providing Christian leadership for programming that proclaims the gospel of Jesus Christ,” said Morgan. “When a chaplain is not at the facility, the Red Clay Ministry leader works with the county jail administration to provide Christian leadership in the jail by providing Bible studies and worship services to the inmate population. The mission of Red Clay Ministries is to share the saving love of Jesus Christ behind the razor wire.”