‘March the Plank’ this Saturday

The Pirate Regiment will host their second annual March The Plank marching band competition Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Pike County football stadium. The family-friendly event will feature 10 high school marching bands, plus an exhibition performance by the Pirate Regiment and Point University. Tickets are $8 and will be sold at the gate. Children 5 and under are admitted free. Concessions will be available. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m.
At last year’s event, more than 500 tickets were sold as 11 bands competed for trophies with some schools traveling from as far as North Carolina. The Pike County High School Pirate Regiment served as an exhibition band, as well as the prestigious Point University for the grand finale.