[PHOTO BY CHRISTOPHER MOORE / MOORE PHOTOGRAPHY] Heard County students perform during the first ever March the Plank marching band invitational. More than 500 tickets were purchased and 11 schools competed.

‘March the Plank’ this Saturday

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, October 1. 2019
The Pirate Regiment will host their second annual March The Plank marching band competition Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Pike County football stadium. The family-friendly event will feature 10 high school marching bands, plus an exhibition performance by the Pirate Regiment and Point University. Tickets are $8 and will be sold at the gate. Children 5 and under are admitted free. Concessions will be available. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m.

At last year’s event, more than 500 tickets were sold as 11 bands competed for trophies with some schools traveling from as far as North Carolina. The Pike County High School Pirate Regiment served as an exhibition band, as well as the prestigious Point University for the grand finale.
