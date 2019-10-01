Students to host Fields of Faith on Wednesday

Students from Pike County will join thousands of other youth across the nation at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 as they share their Christian faith with fellow students during the 15th annual Fields of Faith event hosted by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The outreach event will be held at more than 500 locations across the U.S.
“While many Christian rallies are anchored to an entertainer or professional speaker, FCA’s Fields of Faith is structured as a student-to-student ministry,” said Chuck Jeffrey. “Peers invite their own classmates and teammates to meet on their school’s athletic field to hear fellow students share their testimonies, challenge them to read the Bible and to come to faith in Jesus Christ.”
This will be the seventh Fields of Faith event for PCHS and around 400 students and supporters attended last year’s event at the football field.
“It’s amazing that Fields of Faith has grown to welcome nearly 200,000 people to athletic fields where they can pray and worship together,” said Jeffrey. “We are so thankful for the students who feel passionate about sharing their faith with their fellow students so they too can see how Christ can impact their lives. There’s no doubt that God is working through these young people and will continue to do so for years to come.”
Fields of Faith was started by leaders in the FCA. Find more information at FCA.org or at FieldsofFaith.com.