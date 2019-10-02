GMC sees 700% growth in second year

Georgia Military College’s Zebulon campus has seen incredible growth since it was established in August 2017. Enrollment has gone up more than 700% in its first full year of classes, increasing from 14 students in the 2017-18 school year to 117 students in the 2018-19 school year. The first high school students to dual enroll at GMC are now seniors, including Bryce Kimbrell, grandson of Zebulon mayor Bobby Blalock who was instrumental in bringing the college to town.
Kimbrell started at GMC when he was a freshman going into his sophomore year and he has completed 14 courses so far. Kimbrell said he has been able to replace his high school classes with college courses and since GMC offers courses by quarter instead of semester, he has been able to earn credits for more courses than other dual enrolled students.
“There’s a great dynamic here. It’s been so much fun and everyone is really sweet and helpful,” he said. “It’s perfect that it’s right here in town. Most of us are friends. The courses here are more strict and I feel like it’s getting me ready for my future. Plus it’s helping me with my GPA,” he said. “Every professor I’ve had so far has been very understanding and approachable. They are available to talk before or after class about any issues we may have,” he said. “That shows a lot about how this college is. If you enroll, you will learn a lot and make a lot of friends.”
Kimbrell said GMC has allowed him to take different courses to see what career he would like to pursue and he is considering going into the Air Force after graduation. The very first student to enroll - Rochelle Smith who works with the city of Zebulon - will graduate with an associate’s degree in June 2020.
Latonya Holmes, director of the GMC Zebulon campus, said non-traditional, high school, private school and home school students are encouraged to apply to the college. Currently, 65% of students are dual enrolled students, 14% are freshmen, 13% are transfer students and 8% are transient students. Transportation is offered from Pike County High School to the college for those who need it.
“Our goal for the Zebulon GMC campus is to have every student in the local high school coming to take advantage of our dual enrollment classes and any non-traditional students can take advantage of the convenient location to get their degree as well,” she said. “We want to see the community supporting the growth of GMC so we can continue to grow and bring more jobs here.”
GMC offers a work study program that is community-based where students are offered $15 an hour to work for local non-profit organizations.
GMC offers associates degree programs in biology, business administration, communication, criminal justice, cyber security, early childhood education, middle grades education, English, general studies, history, Homeland Security and Emergency Management, logistics management, paralegal studies, political science, pre-nursing, psychology and sociology. Everyone who applies has to go through the admissions test process.
To find out more about how to apply, call 470-777-0209 or go to GMC.edu.
GMC is hosting a Hurricane Disaster Relief drive and will gather items through Oct. 17. Items can be dropped off at the Zebulon campus at 7818 Highway 19 south from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Monday through Thursday. Items needed include non-perishable foods, toiletries, pillows, sleeping bags, paper towels, tissues, blankets, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, flashlights, baby diapers and wipes. Cash donations are not accepted. For more information on the disaster relief drive, call 470-777-0208.