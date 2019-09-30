Shots fired at officers in Concord

Deputies responded to a domestic call at 60 Third Street in Concord at 2:50 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27. While dealing with the situation, an unknown individual fired multiple shots at the officers. Deputies were able to take cover and were not struck by the gunfire. The exact location where the shots originated from was difficult to determine at the time of the incident by those on the scene.
A large group of individuals was congregated at a residence near the incident and began to yell obscenities and berate the deputies during the incident.
Additional units responded to the scene and three arrests were made. Six shell casings were lying on the ground near the incident area and were collected for processing.
Investigators are actively following any and all leads in this case and ask that if anyone has any information to call 770-567-8431. Citizens may remain anonymous with any information given.
The following individuals were arrested, Christopher Wellmaker, 37, of 165 Owens Street, possession of schedule II drugs, drugs not in original container, obstruction of an officer and disorderly conduct; Antoine Wellmaker, 34, of 165 Owens Street, obstruction of an officer and disorderly conduct; and Brandon Gilbert, 23, address unknown, violation of probation, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drug, drugs not in original container, obstruction of an officer and improperly parked vehicle. Gilbert has a previous arrest for armed robbery.