Arrest report

Between Sept. 23 and Sept. 30, local law enforcement agencies made the following arrests:
PIKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:
Antoine Gene Wellmaker, 34, disorderly conduct and obstruction of an officer;
Christopher Blane Wellmaker, 37, drugs to be kept in original container, obstruction of an officer, possession, manufacture, distribution, etc. VGCS possession of a Schedule II and use of “fighting words” obscene and vulgar language phone call;
Brenda Lee Wheeles, 71, disorderly conduct;
Allen Nicholas Greer, 38, theft by taking;
Jimmie Rowdy Harrison, 27, expired vehicle tag or decal, no insurance and windshield and windshield wipers violation;
Troy Gilbert Walters, 45, probation violation;
Brandon Marqueze Gilbert, 23, drugs not in original container misdemeanor, illegal parking (A)(2), interference with government property felony, possession of a Schedule III or IV controlled substance with intent to distribute, probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers misdemeanor.
ZEBULON POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Andrea Rose Wilkes, 37, failure to appear;
Caleb Seth Pline, 20, reckless driving and speeding 45 mph (20-35 miles over):
Tyler Pitts, 29, traffic in cocaine, illegal drug or marijuana penalties;
Andre Martez Burden, 34, probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge;
Amanda Brooke Elliot, 35, traffic cocaine, illegal drug or marijuana penalties and defective equipment.