Mr. James Edward “Jim” Baker, age 80, of Williamson, passed away September 23, 2019. He was born in Bluefield, Virginia, son of the late William Monroe Baker and Alfie Arlene Simmons Baker. Jim was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War. After being honorably discharged from the military, he worked for Metro Transmission in Forest Park as a Master Transmission Specialist. In 1970, he began his nearly 30 year career with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Department, retiring as Captain. During his years at the Sheriff’s Department, he was instrumental in establishing the child fingerprint program in Georgia. He also worked with the Jr. Deputy and Explorer Deputy programs, as well as many other community programs. He was an instructor at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth and the 55 and Alive driving program for seniors. Jim was involved with a prison ministry for over 20 years and a Truck Stop ministry, where he led both the music and worship services. He enjoyed working on cars, bike riding, woodworking, golfing, playing the guitar, and especially playing with his grandkids.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Andy Baker.
He is survived by his wife of almost 54 years: Janice Baker; children and their spouses: Johnny Ray Baker of North Port, AL, Eric and Allison Baker of Pike County, Jeff and Felicia Baker of Senoia and Judith Ann and Blake Thompson of Swainsboro; 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2 p.m., at Christian Fellowship Baptist Church in Zebulon with Pastor Al Shackelford officiating. Friends may visit the family on Saturday from 1- 2 p.m., at the church.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.