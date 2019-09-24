Mr. Daniel K. Helander, age 61, of Milner (Pike County), passed away September 22, 2019, at his residence. Danny was born on February 1, 1958, in Greenville, Michigan but spent most of his early years in Lady Lake, Florida. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Germany. He was a mechanic for many years and enjoyed his car club, “Georgia Opelers”. He was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. Danny was a man of few words who loved deeply. He was preceded in death by his fathers, Roger Wickes and Carl Helander.
Survivors include his wife: Lisa Helander; mother: Pearl Helander; sons and daughter-in-law: Jason Daniel Helander, and Shane and Katie Pilcher; daughter and son-in-law: Christy and Markus Passmore; brothers and sister-in-law: Leroy Helander, and John and Amy Wickes; sisters and brother-in-law: Carla and Kevin Kerns, Kathy Wickes, and Tana Green; grandchildren: Anna Kae Pilcher, Lennon Pilcher, Tavien Bush, Jordan Bush, Tyler Pilcher, and Ja’Kobe Spencer; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 2:00 PM, in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. Pastor John Nance will officiate. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday from 12-2 PM, at the funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Oak Hill Baptist Church, 2019 Oak Hill Missions, 100 Lakeside Drive, Williamson, Georgia 30292.
