Parks and recreation to build community center

Commissioners approved use of $362,580 from impact fees for the Parks and Recreation Authority to start design and construction of an inside community center at the Pike County Parks and Recreation soccer complex. Interim county manager Rob Morton noted that improvements would include better access to the existing pavilion and would improve the parking situation.
“We are very excited about the board of commissioners’ approval of impact fees for the first phase of the Park Master Plan. We are grateful to them for that approval of funds,” said Parks and Recreation Authority director Kevin Teate. “We felt that the community center was one of the top priorities for citizens from the survey we held and the board felt that this is something we can accomplish with the funds available through impact fees.”
Phase 1A of the Parks and Recreation Authority’s 10-year plan will include enclosing the existing pavilion at the soccer complex to provide an indoor activity space, meeting area and rental space for citizens.
“Having an indoor community center will give us an opportunity to offer programming such as fitness classes, dance classes, music classes, art classes, day camps and more. It can also serve as a venue for family reunions, bridal and baby showers, birthday parties and other similar events. It will also provide us a more suitable area for sports registration, meetings and park staff offices. It will provide for more parking at the soccer complex, as well, which is a pressing need. We are excited for what the future holds and looking forward to getting started on the project,” said Teate.
“We’re excited about it. This is a huge step forward for us. If we can get this accomplished, it will be a great start in getting the rest of the project moving forward. We impact a lot of families and especially kids and we want to provide the best for them and we want to make available as many opportunities as we can.”
The Parks and Recreation Authority has had floor plans to enclose the pavilion since 2010 and the community building would include three large activity rooms, a meeting room, a kitchen and office space. The approved funds will also be used to provide for Phase 1A consulting services as it relates to a new asphalt parking lot extending from the entrance all the way to the existing pavilion, including 80 parking spaces and a turnaround at the pavilion. It would also cover improvements and upgrades to the existing trail within the affected area of the project but does not include construction costs for those improvements. The board has not yet finalized construction and paving plans.