The Zebulon City Park has grown and changed over the past few years. The newest addition is brand new playground equipment that was donated by United Bank. The City of Zebulon plans to recognize United Bank for their generous contribution on Friday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. As part of the recognition, the city will dedicate a plaque that will be placed near the playground equipment as a thank you to the bank for the donation of the equipment.
“We would like to thank United Bank for their generous donation and also have a cookout for everyone to enjoy the new playground equipment and the beauty of the Zebulon City Park,” said Zebulon mayor Bobby Blalock. “We will be grilling hot dogs and have drinks for the community to enjoy and plan to start serving them at 11 a.m.”
The new playground equipment, which features a large slide, swings, a climbing wall, an observation deck with a wheel, a tire swing and a mesh swing for smaller kids is located next to the original playground equipment which was relocated during the latest renovation of the park.
City councilman William Thomas, who was instrumental in helping establish the park, shared his excitement about the progress that has been made.
“We have seen the park evolve from mostly a stand of hardwood trees to what it is now,” he said.
“The large pavilion and the two restrooms were the first structures built in the park. Over the next few years the two smaller pavilions, swings, a retaining wall and the grills were added. I am excited about the progress that has been made, and am looking forward to what we will be able to accomplish in the future,” he said.
Recently, the walking trail was extended to make a loop around the park and fans were added in the two small pavilions. A five-tiered fountain and a stage were also added as part of the current renovation.
“At some point, we plan to put a swing and grill on the other side of the bridge in order to create a nice sitting area on the east side of the park,” said city administrator Larry Mitcham. “The Nelson Memorial Fund and the Crepe Myrtle Garden Club were instrumental in enabling us to plant the new plants and trees that were added to the park.”
A plaque recognizing the Nelson Memorial Fund and the Crepe Myrtle Garden Club is located at the base of the fountain.
“While you can never recognize everyone who plays a part in a project of this magnitude, there are several people that we would like to particularly thank for contributing their time and effort toward making the park into what it is today,” said mayor Blalock. “On behalf of the city, I would like to recognize the members of the Crepe Myrtle Garden Club who not only supported the project with a monetary donation, but also assisted in locating and planting many of the plants that are now in the park. City Administrator Mitcham was instrumental in implementing the plans that were drawn up by myself and members of the Garden Club as to the placement of the walking trail and the fountain.”
Mayor Blalock also wanted to thank Ralph McCrary and the city of Zebulon Maintenance Department, along with Tracy “Big Un” Martin for his work in connecting all of the structures in the park by pouring the sidewalks and stage.
City Administrator Mitcham thanked both mayor Blalock and previous mayor Mike Beres and the members of the Zebulon City Council for their support.
The pavilions at the park can be reserved by Zebulon residents for various events. Call the city of Zebulon at 770-567-8748 for more information.