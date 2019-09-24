Meansville Music Festival is Saturday

The festival will have 25 vendor booths featuring home decor, jewelry, fashion, hats, unique crafts and homemade gifts, Christmas decor, stationary for upcoming holidays, original artwork, clay creations, local honey, fragrances, bath soaps and salts and more. Food vendors will offer a wide range of items including alligator bites, boiled peanuts, corn dogs, cotton candy, cheesesteak sandwiches, nachos, funnel cake, fried oreos, pork skins and more.
The cost is $15 to enter the car show and all cars, trucks, motorcycles and all makes and models are welcome. Those entering the car show need to be at the festival at noon as do those who want to take part in the corn hole tournament.
Many of the bands who will perform live during the festival are from Meansville, including River’s Edge - which includes Clifford Whitten who was inducted into the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame. Other hometown musicians who will perform include Logan Winkles and Hartley Station, Call The Neighbors, Matt Floyd and Caleb Anthony, all of Meansville. Additional musicians include Grace May, Smoke and Mirrors and more.
“We want our city to be a place that our children are proud to be from. We want them to be proud of their country roots,” said council woman Brittany Miller.
“We also wanted to spotlight some of our council members citizens who have made a big impact in Meansville. We want this to be an annual event that focuses on our history and our local musicians,” said Miller.
A short memorial will be held in honor of previous mayors the late Al Milby and Gayle Burden. Marie Gooden Rogers, she was one of the last Jugtown folk artists who made pottery pieces in Meansville and the festival’s clay booth will be dedicated to her. Another Meansville citizen who will be honored is Della Durham was the Post Master for Zebulon.
“We will have a mailbox at the event in her memory. She always gave from the heart and was an outstanding citizen,” said Miller. “We will have a mailbox set out with stationary and pens at our Veterans Memorial. Anyone can write a letter to a veteran and they will be sent out through the American Legion to be distributed to active or retired military members.”