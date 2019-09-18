Battle of Potato Creek is this Friday

The Lamar County Trojans come to Zebulon Friday night for the ongoing Battle of Potato Creek football classic. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The series began in 1976 when Ken Upton coached Lamar and Al Harwell was at the helm at Pike. Lamar won that game 35-0 and leads the all time series 25-8. The two teams did not battle in 1990 and 1991; during the period 1998-2003; and in 2016 and 2017.
The Trojans, under first-year coach Jeff Sloan, enter the game with a 3-0 mark and wins over Mt. Zion, Greenville and ACE. Pike, in its ninth year under coach Brad Webber, is 2-1 with wins over Central-Talbotton and Greenville and a loss to Fayette County.
Against the common opponent, Lamar defeated Greenville 27-0 while Pike topped the Patriots 19-0.
Those who cannot attend the game can follow realtime scoring online at barnesville.com.