[Photo by Chad Moore Photography] The Pirates storm the field during a recent home game. They will host their longtime foes the Lamar County Trojans this Friday, Sept. 20 at home.

Battle of Potato Creek is this Friday

Rachel McDaniel
Wednesday, September 18. 2019
The Lamar County Trojans come to Zebulon Friday night for the ongoing Battle of Potato Creek football classic. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

The series began in 1976 when Ken Upton coached Lamar and Al Harwell was at the helm at Pike. Lamar won that game 35-0 and leads the all time series 25-8. The two teams did not battle in 1990 and 1991; during the period 1998-2003; and in 2016 and 2017.

The Trojans, under first-year coach Jeff Sloan, enter the game with a 3-0 mark and wins over Mt. Zion, Greenville and ACE. Pike, in its ninth year under coach Brad Webber, is 2-1 with wins over Central-Talbotton and Greenville and a loss to Fayette County.

Against the common opponent, Lamar defeated Greenville 27-0 while Pike topped the Patriots 19-0.

Those who cannot attend the game can follow realtime scoring online at barnesville.com.
