C’Bo scores first TD for Notre Dame

Saturday was a day for some of the new stars of Notre Dame football to take center stage, including Pike County’s C’Bo Flemister. He and four other young players all recorded their first career touchdowns in a 66-14 thumping of New Mexico at Notre Dame Stadium.
Flemister, a redshirt freshman, had a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He and true freshman running back Kyren Williams combined for 24 rushing yards on 11 carries and the touchdown. While the production wasn’t high, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said he thought his young running backs played their roles well.
“When we call your number today, you need to make a play, and they did,” Kelly said.
Having multiple playmakers will be key for Notre Dame as they travel to No. 3 Georgia on Saturday.
“There’s a lot of young players that are wanting their opportunity, and we’ve told them they’re going to get their chance here,” Kelly said. “When we call your number, you have to step up and make a play, and we saw a lot of young guys doing that. We know we’ve got some guys that can make plays, and after this game, it allows us now to kind of put the pieces together as to how we want this offense to continue to move forward.”
Flemister signed with Notre Dame in February 2018. In addition to keeping his academic records in great condition, Flemister rushed for 2,348 yards and 35 TDs as a senior at Pike County High School in 2017.
His Pike County career stats include 3,321 rushing yards, 43 TDs and 16 games of at least 100 yards. He helped the Pirates reach the Class AAA state quarterfinals with a 9-4 record in 2017.