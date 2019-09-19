The Pike County Journal Reporter will print a biographical introduction for each local candidate as they are received. The paper will also print a ‘Meet the Candidates’ special edition prior to the start of early voting in which each candidate answers a series of questions.
Early voting for all county residents will be offered at the registrar’s office on Jackson Street starting Monday, Oct. 14. The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 5 election is Monday, Oct. 7.
Voter registration booths will be at the Meansville Music Festival from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 and at the Concord Country Jubilee from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20. The voter registration opportunities are being provided by the American Legion Post 197 Family at their booths.
Meet your local candidates
Posted by Rachel McDaniel in Headlines
Thursday, September 19. 2019
Local candidates who submitted their biographies and photos by the Journal Reporter’s press deadline include Commission District 3 candidates Misty Meeks, Jascon Proctor and Jerome Finley; Zebulon Council Post 2 candidates Mike Beres and Mark Nalls; and Williamson Council 3 candidates Bunny Scoggins and Tom Brown. Other candidate biographies will be printed when they are received.
Commission District 3 candidate Charles Robert 'Robby ' Kendrick Jr.
Hello my name is Charles Robert 'Robby ' Kendrick Jr. I was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Charlie and Reba Kendrick. I have two sisters, Vickie Kendrick Cardell and Charlotte Kendrick Gibson. I spent the first seven years of my life in Riverdale. We then moved to Pike County (Zebulon) in what is now the 3rd District. We lived on Milner road in a time where I could ride my bike on the road and a lot of the roads were dirt. I went to Pike County Schools, played in the high school’s band, and graduated in 1984.
In 1986, I bought my house and became a part of the Vega Community. I got married in 1993 to Toletta Kendrick and we have three children, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild who is on the way. One of our grandchildren is Isabella White who does the coat drive for the homeless. She came up with this idea at the age of 6.
I have worked various jobs such as construction, mechanics and truck driving. I even had the privilege to work at our Primary school. I was involved in a motorcycle accident in 2013 when a tree fell across the road on a dark rainy night. I have a permanently damaged leg and had to stop working, which gives me time to serve my community. It is my desire and passion to see our county become better than it has ever been. It wasn't a quick thought, however. I had been thinking of running for several years and with Mr. Tommy passing away I think it's time to run. I have lived here for 45 years and haven't left because I love it here.
I will work with the other commissioners to try and keep a small town unity while helping guide the county through the rapid growth of our community. I truly hope we can find a balance. I am a Conservative and I do vote Republican . With that being said, l’m open to all suggestions. I'm not naive and I know I can't please everyone. I would only be one vote out of five. I have already been trying to answer questions on Facebook and will try to answer all I can as accurately and as quickly as I can. You may contact me through Facebook or email me at robby.kendrick66@gmail.com.
Commission District 3 candidate Misty Meeks
For those of you who do not know me, please let me tell you a little about myself. My name is Misty M. Meeks. I am originally from a small town in the Rocky Mountains called Bailey, Colorado. I moved to Georgia with my four children in 2004. I met my now husband, Ben Meeks, in 2010, which brought me to move my family to this beautiful county in 2012. After marrying, my family grew to seven children, all of which have either graduated from, or still attend PCHS.
I have worked at United Bank for almost seven years. Because of my occupation, it has afforded me the opportunity to develop relationships with people of all walks of life that I am proud to call my neighbors.
I am not a politician. I am an average citizen who wants to contribute in the preservation, and also the future molding of this amazing county. Although I do not have established family ties here, this is home and I have developed a passion for this community.
God, family and my community are my top priorities. I am fully committed to representing all of the concerns from not only the citizens of District 3, but also the community as a whole. Please feel free to contact me with any questions or concerns at mmmeeks9@yahoo.com.
Thank you for your support November 5th and I look forward to the opportunity of serving you!
Commission District 3 candidate Jason Proctor
I am running for county commissioner District 3. I’ve lived in the county for 34 years, 17 of them in District 3. I co-own a family business that has been in the county since it was established in 1994.
We support various Pike County organizations and athletics I am a 1997 graduate of Pike County High School. I am married. My wife and I have 10 nieces and nephews and all are in the Pike County school system.
I am currently serving my first term on the Pike County Planning Commission. My objective in running for commissioner of District 3 is to look at each agenda separately and make the best decision to keep Pike great.
I’d appreciate your vote come November 5th!
Commission District 3 candidate Jerome Finley
I am Jerome Finley, a candidate for the District 3 commission post. Born and raised in Upson County, I graduated from Upson High School in 1980. From there, I served in the Navy and upon honorable discharge went to work for the Air Force as an electronics mechanic. After attaining a Bachelor’s Degree from Mercer University (later attaining a Master’s Degree in Administration and Supervision of Public Schools from Georgia College), I began teaching fifth grade at Milner Middle School in Milner, Georgia.
In my third year at Milner Middle School, I met my soon to be wife, (the former) Denise Milner of Pike County who was also teaching fifth grade. We have been married for 30 years (lived in Pike for 28) and have two daughters who graduated from PiCoHi and still live here. We have three grandchildren, one of whom attends Pike Primary. We have been members at Meansville Baptist Church for 27 years.
After teaching public school for 17 years, I began working in the family upholstery business. For the past 10 years, I have served as Ministry Assistant at Meansville Baptist Church and clerk for the city of Meansville. I have served as a deacon at my church, been chairman and vice-chairman of the Pike Republican Party and served the remainder of commissioner Philip Hanson’s term after his untimely death. (I didn’t run for re-election)
I am excited about the opportunity to serve on the county commission again, and would appreciate your vote.
Zebulon Council Post 2 candidate Mike Beres
My name is Mike Beres and I am a candidate for Zebulon City Council District 2. My wife Diane and I have been married for 49 years and are blessed with four children and 10 grandchildren. We are members of Zebulon First Baptist Church. My wife is a retired school teacher of 30 years, 22 of which were in the Pike County School system. I retired from UPS after 30 years of service with approximately half of those years delivering in the Pike County area.
We moved to the Molena area in 1972 and then in 1989 we built a new home in Zebulon. I loved the community and people and felt the need to serve my new city so I ran for city council and served three terms as one of your councilmen. Due to a changing work schedule, I didn’t seek a fourth term. After retiring, I became your mayor and served you proudly for eight years. I didn’t seek a third term due to health issues.
As mayor, my first priority was serving the citizens of Zebulon. I also respresented Zebulon by serving on numerous county and state committees. I am again seeking office and I am asking for your trust and your vote! Every vote is important! Please vote!
Zebulon Council Post 2 candidate Mark Nalls
I Anthony “Mark” Nalls would consider it an honor to serve my neighborhood and community as city councilman for Zebulon, Ga.
My wife Mary and I grew up in small South Georgia towns - Bluffton and Bainbridge, Ga. I attended Clay County High and Bainbridge College and started my career in materials management and purchasing in 1985. For the past 13 years I have held the position as Purchasing Commodity Manager at Panasonic Automotive in Peachtree City, Ga. In this role, I am responsible for vendor selection, completion of Purchasing Agreements and managing component annual dollar spend of 200 million dollars, of which I have negotiated yearly cost downs +4% consistently.
My bride of 32 years, Mary, and I moved from Fayetteville, Ga. to Zebulon in 2015, looking for the perfect small town for our retirement location. We have two children, both college graduates and productive Georgians and three grandchildren, the oldest is a pre-k student in the Pike school system. I am 58 years old, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a Mason and Shriner. My hobbies are gardening, cooking and motorcycle adventures. My 30+ years experience in business, centering on purchasing and planning, would prove to be an asset as Zebulon’s District 2 Post 2 councilman.
My purpose as city councilman would be to see continued transparency within the Zebulon governing office and departments to ensure that the people in Zebulon have a representative that will convey their desires for the well-being of their neighborhood and community.
Williamson Council 3 candidate Bunny Scoggins
I am Donna ‘Bunny’ Scoggins. My husband Virgil and I have two sons and four amazing grandsons. I graduated from Griffin High School and have completed post secondary programs at Griffin Tech (now Southern Crescent Technical College).
I have worked in several different career fields: as a legal secretary at an Atlanta firm, a certified pharmacy technician at a local pharmacy and at a hospital, and in the retail field as a manager for a storage company.
I have previously served on the Williamson City Council for over two years. During my term in office, I worked with the council to get the walking trail paved, renovate the playground with new equipment and helped organize the annual Williamson Wisteria Festival.
I currently volunteer at the city park to help keep it clean and also volunteer at the Caboose Welcome Center on Saturdays. I have participated in city government workshops to help Williamson flourish and grow responsibly to benefit residents and visitors. I hope to continue to serve my city of Williamson as a council member.
Williamson Council 3 candidate Tom Brown
I was a resident of Clayton County, Georgia for more than 56 years. I am married with one daughter and three granddaughters.
I have been a Pike County property owner for 10 years and a resident of Williamson for two years. I have an associates degree in business from Clayton Junior College. I am a member of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the Williamson Planning Commission. With my wife, I co-own TPL Construction Landscaping, Inc. and TPL Utility Servces, Inc. and have more than 20 years of service to power companies in Georgia.
When called upon to serve on the city’s planning commission, I worked to ensure all state, local and city ordinances were followed. When called for, if it made sense and was fair to all concerned, we requested the city council to entertain adjustments.
The seat I am running for was vacated by resignation. The person only rented in Williamson and moved to Griffin. At that point, I thought a taxpayer should run for the seat.
Back slapping, the ‘good ol’ boy system,’ or giving work to family or friends outside of a bid process is a pet peave of mine. I can assure the residents that if elected, my efforts will be above board and transparent and without reproach.
We currently have some serious issues within the city I feel that need to be addressed. Social gatherings, cook outs and the like are great for entertainment, but issues that require investment in our infrastructure should come first and foremost, just like a family’s home budget.
