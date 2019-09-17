See historic movie, meet director and producer at the courthouse

The film is the account of a true story that occurred in Meriwether and Coweta counties in the 1940s. When ruthless and powerful estate-owner, John Wallace (Andy Griffith), unwittingly follows a man across the Meriwether county-line to deliver a fatal and unjust punishment, Coweta County Sheriff, Lamar Potts (Johnny Cash), is on the case and refuses to let Wallace’s powerful position stop him from seeking out justice.
In 1982, this renowned movie was filmed in Pike County’s courthouse and the board of commissioners have approved the library’s request to use the very same courtroom to present screenings of the movie with the movie’s director and producer present.
The library will host three separate showings of the film. The first will take place at the J. Joel Edwards Public Library on Thursday, September 19, at 5 p.m. The two additional showings will be at the Pike courthouse on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 9:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
In between the two showings at the courthouse, there will also be an 11 a.m. Question and Answer discussion session with the movie’s director, Gary Nelson, and producer, Dick Atkins.
The Friends of the J. Joel Edwards Public Library will be selling t-shirts and other merchandise at the library and the courthouse before and after each showing.
These Murder in Coweta County movie showings, as well as the Question and Answer session, are free and open to the public; however, due to limited seating, they do require a ticket.
For more information, or to reserve a ticket, call the J. Joel Edwards Public Library at 770-567-2014.