/Unitedbank
/Eedition
The Mountain Creek Teamsters out of Concord will lead the annual Buggy Days parade this year, carrying the grand marshal in their historic stagecoach. The parade will start at 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Barnesville.

Buggy Days parade to feature Pike mules, horses

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Tuesday, September 17. 2019
Walter Geiger
news@barnesville.com

Pike County horses and mules will lead the Buggy Days parade this year as the Mountain Creek Teamsters provide the horse power to carry the grand marshal and her family in a special stagecoach. The team prides themselves on their horsemanship and handling their teams in hectic, parade-type atmospheres.

Buggy Days chairman Dick Esco vowed to make every effort to bring back buggies to Buggy Days and he has succeeded. There will be more buggies on display and in the parade than at anytime in recent history. “If we have one buggy, it will be more than in recent years,” Esco quipped.

Grand marshal Kelly Hughes and her family will ride in a stagecoach pulled by a team of Percheron horses provided by Dean Ryan of Concord. Ryan will also bring several other horse- or mule-drawn vehicles to town. If all goes well, the last ever buggy to roll off the Jackson G. Smith production line will also be featured in the parade.

Buggy Days officially got underway Saturday with the Miss Buggy Days Pageant. The main event weekend is now upon us. See a full schedule of events in the ad on page 2A.


Here is a day-by-day schedule of events.

Thursday, Sept. 19:

Kickoff Party: Deraney’s Two City Tavern, 5-11 p.m. This event will incorporate a chamber after hours event for members from 5-7 p.m. but the party, featuring live music by local favorites Lady Creech, will continue until closing time.

Saturday, Sept. 21:

Buggython Road Race: Summers Field Park, 8 a.m. The Buggython includes 5K and 10K road races and a one mile fun run and is sponsored by the LC athletic program. For information, call Mike Oberg at 770-358-8641.

Arts & Crafts Fair: Downtown Barnesville, 9 a.m. Crafters will line the streets all day and local churches and civic groups will operate various food booths. These groups often make their budgets for the entire year from Buggy Days patrons. A kids’ park will operate in the United Bank parking lot all day as well. Great emphasis has been placed on attracting true crafters to the festival and the weeding out of the ‘Walmart vendors’.

Buggy Days Parade: Downtown Barnesville & Summers Field Park, 2 p.m. One of the longest parades in Georgia, featuring bands, floats, antique vehicles, buggies and mounted riders. The parade will be led by grand marshal and reigning citizen of the year Kelly Hughes.

Street Dance: Rodeo arena on Roberta Drive, 6 p.m. This party will feature music by The Limelighters and Barnesville’s own Master Blasters. Fireworks will light the sky at 9:30 p.m. Football fans can watch the Georgia-Notre Dame football game on two large screen televisions. Beer and wine available.

Sunday, Sept. 22:
Community Worship Service: Depot Plaza downtown, 10 a.m. Hosted by First United Methodist Church, this event will feature the church choir, bell choir and the Crossroads praise team band. The United Methodist Men will provide biscuits, coffee and water. Pastor Cyndi McDonald will bring a brief story-telling style sermon entitled “A Fish Tale”. For more information, call 770-358-1494.
Arts & Crafts Fair: Downtown Barnesville, 1-5 p.m.

For more information, call the chamber office at 770-358-5884 or visit buggydays.org.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter