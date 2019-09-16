POW/MIA program set for Friday, Sept. 20

The Pike County American Legion Family will host the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Observance Program at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 for the community at the Meansville Memorial Park.
“The public is invited to attend this event which honors our national Prisoners of War (POW) and Missing in Action (MIA), our current MIAs, and past and current POWs around the nation,” said Bryan Richardson of Post 197. “Currently, Pike County has two known MIAs: WWII Staff Sergeant Joel M. Matthews and Vietnam War Chief Petty Officer Willie L. King both from Meansville, Georgia; and one past Vietnam War POW, Specialist 6th Class Lenard E. Daugherty, currently residing in Williamson, Georgia. Their military biographies will be read. A full POW/MIA tribute will be given which includes setting up the POW/MIA table and chair, and the playing of Taps. The program theme is ‘Why we honor and remember our prisoners of war and missing in action service members.’ Please join the community as we continue to remember our current MIAs, and former POW from Pike County,” said Richardson. “Seating is limited, so please bring a lawn chair and enjoy the program.”
The event will be in the park in downtown Meansville, across from the City Hall.